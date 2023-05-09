Central Vt. officials concerned about influx of unhoused after changes to hotel program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Central Vermont officials gathered in Montpelier Tuesday to voice concerns about the potential flood of unhoused Vermonters on the streets after the state’s emergency housing aid runs out in June.

They are calling on lawmakers to keep funding the housing program and to listen to the communities that will be impacted, saying that lawmakers haven’t thought about the impacts of tightening the eligibility of the homeless hotel program and what it will do to towns that don’t have the resources to care for these people.

Washington County officials say hundreds of people in the region alone are expected to lose housing and that stateside number is likely over 1,000.

“My concern as we enter this potentially exiting of the hotels is the impact in our communities how we find people who are in need,” said Mary Moulton with Washington County Mental Health Service.

“We call on our legislators to mobilize state resources to maintain the voucher program for shelters while permanent options are explored and developed,” said Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough.

Montpelier last year passed new policies in an attempt to channel homeless camping in local parks, but some local governments say they don’t own a lot of vacant land for people to camp on.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Democratic and Progressive lawmakers is threatening to uphold a potential veto from the governor on the budget unless it includes at least $20 million for the hotel program and expanding shelters.

