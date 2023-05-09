Don’t touch turtles, says Vermont Fish and Wildlife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Don’t touch turtles - that’s the warning from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Experts say keeping native turtles as pets is illegal because it can harm the turtle and pose threats to wild turtle populations.

That’s because turtles that are kept and then released can get confused about their surroundings and get hit by cars. Plus, there are reproductive consequences.

“Turtles are slow to develop, especially those living at northern latitudes where the growing season is short. Many of Vermont’s turtle species do not reproduce until they are at least 10 years of age. Older, sexually mature females are critically important to the long-term persistence of some Vermont turtle populations.,” said Luke Groff, a Vermont Fish and Wildlife herpetologist. “The loss of even a couple mature females from some populations may have serious consequences.”

Some common species people are likely to see include the painted turtle and snapping turtle. The wood turtle, spotted turtle and spiny softshell are rare in Vermont, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges people to report sightings of these species to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.