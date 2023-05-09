Hanover tries out new ballot counting machines

HANOVER, N.H.(WCAX) - Hanover’s Town Meeting Day on Tuesday included much of the usual community business, but there was one difference -- the scanning machines used to count the ballots.

The community volunteered to try out new ballot counting machines as part of a statewide pilot project to identify a new vendor.

“To be clear, they are not voting machines, they are ballot counting devices. Everyone just fills out their normal ballot and then the counting device tallies the count,” said Jeremy Eggleton, the town’s election moderator.

Town officials already successfully tested the counters prior to Tuesday’s vote but state officials will be conducting a full audit Wednesday to verify the vote.

