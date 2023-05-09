Hinesburg murder suspect faces new charges

Kory Lee George-File photo
Kory Lee George-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a 2019 murder in Hinesburg faces new charges.

Kory George is accused of killing his stepfather, David Auclair, at a Hinesburg trailhead.

Prosecutors now say George contacted a witness in the murder investigation outside of the times he’s allowed and threatened them.

His lawyer denies any threats were made.

George pleaded not guilty to violating his conditions of release and obstruction of justice.

Another hearing is expected next month.

George is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Auclair.

