Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home

Daheim Dukes
Daheim Dukes(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Massachusetts man beat two people inside a Randolph home.

Daheim Dukes, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Vermont State Police say he attacked two people before dawn in a house on Managers Drive.

Dukes is being held without bail and is due in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Missing Alburgh kids found safe after 4 days
The body of a missing Clarkson University student was found following an extensive search all...
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Seth Brunell
New details on accused killer’s attempt to escape from Vermont prison
Tyrin Smith
Police arrest 2 in connection with Burlington shooting

Latest News

More than 10,000 Vermonters who paid TurboTax for free tax services can expect a check in the...
Vt. residents who paid TurboTax for free services to get settlement money
The man accused of a 2019 murder in Hinesburg faces new charges.
Hinesburg murder suspect faces new charges
Do you have a new neighbor? Tips to make sure you start off on the right foot and how to bring...
New neighbors? Etiquette experts on housewarmings, heading off trouble
Springtime is when the real estate market heats back up and more people may be making moves...
New neighbors? Etiquette experts on housewarmings, heading off trouble