Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Massachusetts man beat two people inside a Randolph home.

Daheim Dukes, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Vermont State Police say he attacked two people before dawn in a house on Managers Drive.

Dukes is being held without bail and is due in court on Wednesday.

