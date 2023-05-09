Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Massachusetts man beat two people inside a Randolph home.
Daheim Dukes, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
Vermont State Police say he attacked two people before dawn in a house on Managers Drive.
Dukes is being held without bail and is due in court on Wednesday.
