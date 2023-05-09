New Hampshire Senate committee rejects bill that would legalize marijuana

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A bill to legalize and tax the sale of cannabis in New Hampshire appears to-- once again-- be going up in smoke.

New Hampshire’s Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines against the House bill which would legalize the drug.

Similar bills have failed in recent years and those who support legalization say Gov. Chris Sununu personally had a hand in the no-vote this time around.

“We are hearing that Governor Sununu has been calling senators and calling them into his office and telling them that now is not the time for legalizing or regulating cannabis because the bill is incomplete. I think that is a bit of a farce,” said Tim Egan of the New Hampshire Cannabis Association.

A full vote on the bill in the GOP-controlled Senate could come as soon as Thursday.

