New neighbors? Etiquette experts on housewarmings, heading off trouble

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Springtime is when the real estate market heats back up and more people may be making moves into new homes.

That could mean new neighbors for you. So how do you make sure to start off on the right foot?

Etiquette experts Lizzie Post and Daniel Post Senning from the Emily Post Institute gave our Cat Viglienzoni advice on how to handle a housewarming and tips on bringing up issues with new neighbors.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.