NH lawmakers consider tourniquet bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire bill would require place tourniquets in all state buildings.

Sponsors say thousands of Americans die every year from uncontrolled bleeding and that it’s the 4th leading cause of death in New Hampshire.

The kits would be placed in hundreds of state-owned buildings. The goal would be to get private organizations to follow suit.

“The initial work that was done nationally on this was a project called “Stop the Bleed” was based on what happened at Sandy Hook and the realization that bringing hemorrhage control, with EMS professionals’ help, out to the public would make a difference,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon, the bill’s sponsor.

An event at the Statehouse at noon Wednesday is aimed at training the public on how to correctly apply a tourniquet.

