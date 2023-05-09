Police arrested two people in connection to downtown shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say they’ve arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a man found injured outside a downtown bar late last Saturday night.

Police say 19-year-old Tyrin Smith is charged with 1st degree attempted murder. A 17-year-old female was also taken into custody for accessory after the fact.

Police say on April 29th, Smith and another person climbed up a fire escape on Main Street, broke down a wall into a third-story apartment.

Smith then allegedly shot Aquill Nickson in the upper chest.

Nickson fled to the street below outside Manhattan Pizza across from Church Street -- where officers found him.

Police say Nickson who has an extensive criminal history was later arrested for drug possession.

Officers also found large quantities of drugs at Smith’s North Avenue home.

Smith is being held without bail.

