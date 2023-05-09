Scholarship program aims to boost pool of direct care workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new scholarship program aims to boost the number of home health care workers in Vermont.

The shortage of direct care nursing staff in Vermont has made it nearly impossible to find enough in-home support, so several Departments within the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living have developed a new program to attract health care workers.

Darren Perron spoke with Lynn Cleveland Vitzthum, the project director for The Money Follows the Person program within DAIL’s Adult Services Division.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.