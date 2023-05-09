State declines to prosecute former Vt. teacher in lewd conduct case

By Dom Amato
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State prosecutors have declined to charge a former middle school teacher who was accused of touching a student inappropriately.

WCAX News has learned the alleged victim decided not to pursue charges.

The case involves Joseph White, who at the time of the allegation was a teacher at Founders Memorial School in Essex Junction.

Essex police say they began investigating after the victim, who was 10 at the time, came forward. She accused White of inappropriate physical contact while at school during the 2014-2015 school year.

After speaking with investigators, the state says the victim decided it would be too traumatic to continue with charges. In a letter to police, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office said it is their policy not to prosecute sex offenses cases if the victim does not want to proceed, so they declined to file charges in the case.

