Top 3 on 3 for Monday, May 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Top 3 on 3 this week begins in Barre for Thunder Road’s opening weekend. Ten caution flags waved throughout the Community Bank 150, one of them involving Jason Corliss, already a 3-time winner of the event. But Corliss dug himself all the way out of the hole, and with 15 laps to go, pulled into the lead and never gave it up. He goes from Pit Road to Victory Lane, kicking off the Thunder Road season in style with a come-from-behind win, and his fourth Community Bank crown.

At number two, we head to Middlebury for the NESCAC women’s lacrosse championship, check out the goal by Nicki Mormile. Rising up to get the pass, a quick turn and fires it by a sea of defenders. Middlebury would roll into a NESCAC title with the win, too.

And for number one, we head all the way to Lake Forest, Illinois. Colchester High School graduate Ryan Dousevicz is a freshman for Division Three Lake Forest College, and with three seconds left in the conference championship, he scores the game-winner! He breaks the tie and sends the Foresters to the NCAA tournament, for the first time ever. It was the 20th goal of the season for the Vermonter, but by far the most important one.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.