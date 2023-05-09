UVMCC launches second robot to assist in surgery

UVM Medical Center
UVM Medical Center(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More patients are getting robotic-assisted surgeries in Vermont thanks to another machine.

The University of Vermont Medical Center added another da Vinci XI robotic surgical system. It helps in areas such as gynecological, urological, thoracic and colorectal.

Now, the state’s largest hospital system as two.

“Robotic-assisted surgery has become the standard for many procedures due to benefits such as shortened recovery times and hospital stays, as well as improved outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Patrick Bender, UVM Medical Center’s Chief Quality Officer in an email. “Adding a second da Vinci surgical system will not only help UVM Medical Center meet increased patient demand for a variety of surgical procedures, it is also in-line with our mission as a teaching hospital and essential to our ongoing efforts to recruit talented surgeons, nurses and other clinical staff.”

Hospital leaders say they’ll be more than doubling the number of surgeries that can be done each year, and that it comes with shortened recovery times for patients and shorter hospital stays.

