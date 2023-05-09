Vt. residents who paid TurboTax for free services to get settlement money

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 10,000 Vermonters who paid TurboTax for free tax services can expect a check in the mail.

It’s part of a national $141 million settlement.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark says the settlement holds Intuit accountable for their deceptive marketing of free tax services and requires them to be honest and transparent with consumers.

Those eligible for the settlement paid TurboTax to file their federal tax returns in 2016, 2017 or 2018 even though they qualified for the IRS Free File program.

If that’s you, you will get an email from Rust Consulting, you don’t need to file a claim. You should get a check in the mail for about $30.

Click here for more on the settlement.

Vermonters with questions about the settlement can contact the Consumer Assistance Program online or by calling 1-800-649-2424.

