Vt. Senate overrides clean heat veto

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate Tuesday voted to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act, a climate measure that was a major priority for Democrats this session.

The override vote passed by a margin of 20 to 10 and now goes to the House for consideration.

The bill creates a clean heat standard -- a marketplace for clean heat credits -- with the aim of weaning Vermont off of fossil fuels by making them more expensive and opening more ways to switch to cleaner forms of energy.

The governor vetoed the bill on Thursday primarily over what he said were objections to the process. He says Democrats’ efforts to create a “check back” provision for lawmakers to weigh in after the Public Utility Commission were “confusing, easily misconstrued, and contradictory to multiple portions of the bill.”

The governor vetoed a similar bill last year, and an override failed by one vote in the House. Democratic lawmakers also have a veto-proof majority in the House, where an override is expected to be an easier lift than the Senate.

It’s the first of what is expected to be several veto override attempts this session. Lawmakers have already scheduled a veto session for the third week in June.

