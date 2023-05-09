Wildlife Watch: Coyotes on the prowl

BRIDPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Coyotes are a well-established part of the ecosystem in Vermont. And even if you haven’t seen them, you may have heard them at night.

The fields at Long Cloud Farm in Bridport are filled with sheep, but they are not alone in the pasture.

“This is Breadloaf,” said Stephen Goldblatt Clark, introducing their Maremma sheepdog. “At the moment our only guard dog for the sheep.”

The farm located in Addison County has predators that a fence -- and Breadloaf -- are used to keep at bay.

“We utilize livestock guardian dogs in different sections and so I don’t know what kind of losses we might experience without them,” Goldblatt Clark said. He says the dogs help deter one of the more common predators -- the eastern coyote. “I frequently wake up during the night and I can hear the coyotes barking, howling yipping. And if I didn’t have the dogs, I would be really tempted to come out here and try and do what I could -- which would be very little -- because that’d be way too late.”

Coyotes aren’t native to Vermont but their numbers have grown since the wolf population disappeared in the late 1800s.

They’re one of our more abundant species here and I think they owe a lot of that to their adaptability and they’re just incredibly resilient to human prosecution and to human encroachment,” said Brehan Furfey with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “They’re here to stay. They definitely take advantage of all the different environments that are here in Vermont. They fill in a few different niches that the wolf originally had here and their abundance -- they’re here to stay.”

Furfey says this time of the year you might spot a coyote and that’s mainly because of breeding season. “They’re active during the nighttime when they’re howling. They’re just communicating to each other. This time of year, they’re gonna be a lot more abundant. I think there’s more of a chance to see them this time of the year in the springtime than other times of the year. And that’s primarily because the alpha females are in their dens and they have their pups to raise and so the adult males will come or male will come in and feed the alpha female and the pups and so they’re going to be a lot more abundant during this time of year,” he said. “They’re gonna be searching area for food so they’ll probably be in the areas that are like a long fences or a long wooded areas to just kind of keep a low profile.”

Depending on the pack, you’ll see coyotes travel in numbers. They do prey on livestock like sheep, but Furfey says their diet isn’t exclusive and they can find food statewide. “They eat a lot of different things. They primarily feed on rodents but they can also eat garbage, they can eat berries, and so their success is partly because of just their very diet,” Furfey said.

So while coyotes may hinder farming at Long Cloud Farm. Goldblatt Clark says on his property, he doesn’t shoot them because he knows they add to the ecosystem. “They also serve a really good purpose out here. Like we could snap our fingers and there were no coyotes -- it wouldn’t take long before we were overrun with rabbits, mice, rodents and things like that. And so we want to be in balance with nature and we are all part of it together,” he said.

Even though they look like dogs, Furfey says coyotes most likely won’t approach you, but he also warns not to approach them. “Never say never. Nobody is a coyote expert. You can never guess what a coyote is going to do or not going to do,” he said.

Related Stories:

Panton woman attacked by coyote

Scott signs bill limiting coyote hunting with dogs

Salisbury couple attacked by rabid coyote

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.