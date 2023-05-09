BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a chilly, frosty start to the day, we will be warming up into the low/mid 60s in most places, which is just a little cooler than normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 67°). Like on Monday, there will be a brownish/grayish haze to the sky due to smoke from wildfires in western Canada. That smoke will be staying in the high reaches of the atmosphere, so it will not affect the air quality near the ground.

After another clear, cold night tonight, we will begin a warm-up, starting on Wednesday, and lasting through the end of the week.

The next chance for any wet weather won’t be until late Friday when a clipper system from the north will swoop down with a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. That should all clear out for the weekend, which is looking good.

It will be just a bit cooler again over the weekend with temperatures closer to normal again. Mothers’ Day is looking partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Then there will be a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms on Monday.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of the warm sunshine over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.