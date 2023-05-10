2 Vermont students named US Presidential Scholars

Two Vermont students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars. - File photo
Two Vermont students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars. - File photo(WAVE 3 News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Essex High School student Adowyn Byrne and Champlain Valley Union High School student Samuel Yager have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.

Out of 3.7 million students expected to graduate this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for nominations. Only two people are picked per state.

Congrats to them!

Click here for the full list of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
A car could be seen floating down the Winooski River in Burlington Wednesday morning.
Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington
A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
Tyrin Smith
Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting
State prosecutors have declined to charge a former middle school teacher who was accused of...
State declines to prosecute former Vt. teacher in lewd conduct case

Latest News

x
Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting
x
Scott signs bills protecting abortions, gender-affirming care in Vermont
x
Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington
car river
Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington