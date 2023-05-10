2 Vermont students named US Presidential Scholars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Essex High School student Adowyn Byrne and Champlain Valley Union High School student Samuel Yager have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.

Out of 3.7 million students expected to graduate this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for nominations. Only two people are picked per state.

Congrats to them!

