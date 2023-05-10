Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a dog that was shot by someone in Franklin County.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say Game Wardens responded Tuesday to Fairfield after a report that one of two dogs wandering running loose had been shot.

They say the golden retriever mix dogs were found near Pond Road and Sheldon Woods Road and that one was wounded in the hind quarters. They say it was treated at the vet and is stable.

Neither dog was chipped or wearing tags. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police: 802-524-5993.

