BIPOC business owners in Vt. to receive state support

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - BIPOC businesses in Vermont are getting a boost from the Scott Administration.

A new partnership between the Department of Economic Development and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network will provide assistance to business owners and professionals who are Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color.

$250,000 of federal pandemic money will be spent on outreach, support, training, and networking.

For more information on the programs and how to get involved visit vtpoc.net

