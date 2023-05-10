BIPOC business owners in Vt. to receive state support

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - BIPOC businesses in Vermont are getting a boost from the Scott Administration.

A new partnership between the Department of Economic Development and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network will provide assistance to business owners and professionals who are Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color.

$250,000 of federal pandemic money will be spent on outreach, support, training, and networking.

For more information on the programs and how to get involved visit vtpoc.net

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
Tyrin Smith
Police arrest 2 in connection with Burlington shooting
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Tyrin Smith
Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting
Experts say keeping native turtles as pets is illegal because it can harm the turtle and pose...
Don’t touch turtles, Vermont Fish and Wildlife says

Latest News

Heat pump
Sen. Welch tries to increase rural heat pump use
File Photo
Rep. Balint focuses on youth mental health in social media bill
File Photo
Some Vt. towns trying to track short-term rentals
Brattleboro Union High School to rebrand with new mascot