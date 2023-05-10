Brattleboro Union High School to rebrand with new mascot

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Union High School is joining a growing number of Vermont schools ditching their mascot names.

Brattleboro will vote on a new title to replace the ‘colonels.’

In a meeting Tuesday, Superintendent, Mark Speno indicated the name is discriminatory and violates ACT 152, a law that took effect last year directing schools to scrap mascots tied to a racial group, individual, custom, or tradition.

Speno is seeking volunteers to form a steering committee to narrow down alternatives. By the end of the month the district will present the final draft to a graphic design team.

The goal is to rebrand during summer and launch by this fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.