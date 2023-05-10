Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car could be seen floating down the Winooski River in Burlington Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

It happened near the Chace Mill.

The car looks to be a Honda CRV and appears to still be running, as video obtained by WCAX shows the wiper blades moving.

Burlington police say a woman forgot to put in in park and it rolled in.

A live report will be on WCAX at 8:55 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.