Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car could be seen floating down the Winooski River in Burlington Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.
It happened near the Chace Mill.
The car looks to be a Honda CRV and appears to still be running, as video obtained by WCAX shows the wiper blades moving.
Burlington police say a woman forgot to put in in park and it rolled in.
