CityPlace work picks up for construction season

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction at the CityPlace site in downtown Burlington is ramping up for the summer season.

The vacant lot many Burlington residents referred to as “The Pit” for the past few years is seeing a lot of activity since new, local developers took over the project and broke ground last year.

They are continuing to build up the stairwells to around 140 feet high -- the height of the planned structures.

Dave Farrington, one of the three principals in the project says, there’s already been interest in retail space for the bottom floor and that stairwell and foundation construction will continue through the end of June, when the steelwork begins.

“All the guys are here. They get super positive feedback from anyone they meet on the street. I know all the partners are terribly excited. It’s satisfying to see from a pit to what we have now and knowing what it’s going to look like in the future,” Farrington said.

He says the first building is on track to open in late 2024 and will have about 100 units.

