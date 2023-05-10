Deadline extended for New Yorkers to apply for heating assistance

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - New York residents who need help paying past due heating bills now have more time to apply.

The deadline has been extended until May 19 to apply for emergency benefits.

National Grid also says low-income customers who exhausted their traditional HEAP benefits, gotten a disconnect notice for electricity or natural gas service, or are low on fuel can apply.

