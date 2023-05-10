Essex Jct. to begin phase 2 of ‘Crescent Connector’ project

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Essex Junction is moving forward with the next phase of its Crescent Connector project.

The city finished phase one last year and phase two begins Monday. They’ll be constructing a new roadway connecting Park and Maple Streets and a full reconstruction connecting Railroad to Main Street.

The city is hoping the project will improve traffic flow in the Five Corners and allow people to avoid it altogether if they want. “The intent of the project is to try to alleviate some of the congestion in the intersection, but also to provide greater connectivity -- biking, walking throughout and around the city,” said Essex Junction City Manager Regina Mahony.

The city says the construction will have some impact on Pearl, Maple, and Main Streets but that the majority of the work will be outside Five Corners. The construction is expected to continue into next year.

