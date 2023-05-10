Fire destroys Swanton woodshed near barn full of cows

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woodshed burned to the ground in Swanton on Wednesday.

It happened on Bushey Road at about 1 p.m.

Swanton fire crews say the shed was on the ground when they arrived.

The shed was just feet away from the Manning Dairy farm’s barn full of cows. The wind was blowing the flames toward the barn, but luckily, all the cows were accounted for and no people were injured.

