A fire shuttered their Burlington apartment building. Where to next?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at low-income apartments on St. Paul Street in Burlington last week left a dozen people looking for temporary places to stay in a city that already doesn’t have enough.

With money from the American Red Cross, some slept in a South Burlington hotel. But the assistance was only meant to cover two days of lodging, and the apartment may not be habitable for another month. The fire has pushed the residents to the brink of homelessness as they looked for help that was supposed to be there — but wasn’t.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.