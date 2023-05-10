Lauren Triarsi makes program history at America East track championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the weekend, the UVM track and field team made the trip down to Albany, New York for the America East championships. The women’s team placed in seventh overall, the men in ninth, and four different Catamounts earned all-conference honors (Lauren Triarsi, Alex Siaton, Sophie Christopher, and Kayla Myers). There were some program records broken, too, both team and individual.

The men’s 4x400 relay set the school record, and senior Lauren Triarsi captured the conference heptathlon crown for the second year in a row, making her the first Catamount to ever win the event at America East championships in consecutive seasons. Just last year, she was the first Catamount to be the conference champion in the heptathlon since 2015. All of that coming off a stellar indoor season for the senior, when she claimed the indoor heptathlon title, and was named Most Outstanding Field Performer at conference championships - the first from the UVM women’s program to win that award since 2014. It’s been a memorable UVM career up to this point for Triarsi, who is preparing to head to the New England Championships this weekend, and it’s a career that started before she’d ever competed in the event she’s now won multiple times.

“I had never done a heptathlon or a pentathlon before I went to school. In high school I only did hurdles, high jump and long jump,” Triarsi said. “I didn’t even know I was going to run in college until I committed to UVM. But I always want to try and win, and do the best I can. Doing the best I can, if it results in a win, I definitely want to take that.”

“She could’ve been successful in a lot of different events, we’re happy she chose the heptathlon for obvious reasons,” associate head coach Kasey Hill said. “She’s definitely a leader on the team, she leads by example, and we’re going to be sad to see her go.”

Kayla Myers earned all-conference in the heptathlon as well, placing in third and posting a personal-best score. Alex Siaton placed third in the men’s 200-meter, earning his second career all-conference honor. Sophomore Sophie Christopher earned third place in the 400-meter hurdles to be named all-conference for the first time in her young career.

