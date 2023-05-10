Local volunteer firefighters to take on Corporate Cup in turnout gear

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Montpelier will be packed Thursday evening with hundreds of runners participating in the annual Corporate Cup, and a team from Marshfield will be among them, walking for more than just bragging rights.

Marshfield’s Natalie Gouge isn’t even 18, but she could save you from a burning building. Like her sister and dad, she’s a member of the Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department.

“When I was younger and growing up, I’d come to the fire department for open houses, I’d wear his fire gear when I was younger,” Gouge said. She joined when she was 13.

Growing up, she says she had a lot of anxiety about her loved ones getting hurt in a fire or a car accident, but not anymore. “I realized those things are scary but there are people, there are people who show up. Without that, those nightmares are a reality for some people,” Gouge said.

Natalie Gouge will be among a team from the Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department taking part in the Corporate Cup Thursday. (WCAX)

She is one of over one million firefighters in the United States, 70% percent of which are volunteers, according to the National Fire Department Registry.

The Marshfield department is all volunteer and has a roster of around 30 firefighters. And on Thursday, five of them will walk in the Corporate Cup with 80 pounds of fire gear on. It’s all about sending a message about the importance of volunteers. “A lot of firefighters die out there. We are volunteering ourselves to risk it every day,” Gouge said.

The purpose of the Corporate Cup is to promote fitness within the workplace, something Gouge says is non-negotiable for firefighters, who often move hundreds of pounds of hoses in their heavy turnout gear, sometimes for hours at a time. She says that’s especially important for volunteers, who could be called at any time. “The firefighters come in, they spray their house down when it’s on fire, and they rescue their kids from the fire and their animals. They don’t know that they’re volunteers, they don’t know that they were sitting down to eat dinner. For volunteers, we’re at our houses and we’re not waiting, we just get the call and we go,” Gouge said.

But above all else, Gouge is hoping to encourage people to volunteer for their local fire departments because they need the help. “Anyone can do it. You don’t have to want to do that as a job to join. My dad owns his own business, my sister is a nurse, but we’re all here because we like doing this,” she said.

Gouge says every step their team takes Thursday is an effort to get more people involved in their local departments.

The Corporate Cup 5K run or walk kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday in front of the Statehouse.

