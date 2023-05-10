Online sports betting bill heads to the governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill to legalize online sports betting in Vermont is headed to the governor after final approval in the House on Tuesday.

H.127 would create an online-only platform for those looking to bet on their favorite teams. The program would be overseen by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery. The department will select at least two but no more than six companies to operate a sportsbook in Vermont. The fee for these companies will vary based on how many operators the state makes deals with.

Officials say it is expected to generate between $2 million and $10 million in the first two years.

Over 30 states already allow online sports betting, including the surrounding states of New Hampshire, New York, and Massachusetts.

Governor Scott has indicated that he will sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

