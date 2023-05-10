Online sports betting bill heads to the governor

File photo
File photo(Gray)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill to legalize online sports betting in Vermont is headed to the governor after final approval in the House on Tuesday.

H.127 would create an online-only platform for those looking to bet on their favorite teams. The program would be overseen by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery. The department will select at least two but no more than six companies to operate a sportsbook in Vermont. The fee for these companies will vary based on how many operators the state makes deals with.

Officials say it is expected to generate between $2 million and $10 million in the first two years.

Over 30 states already allow online sports betting, including the surrounding states of New Hampshire, New York, and Massachusetts.

Governor Scott has indicated that he will sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

Related Stories:

Do Vermonters want to take a gamble on online sports betting?

Scott indicates support for legalizing sports betting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
State prosecutors have declined to charge a former middle school teacher who was accused of...
State declines to prosecute former Vt. teacher in lewd conduct case
Tyrin Smith
Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting
Tyrin Smith
Police arrest 2 in connection with Burlington shooting

Latest News

car river
Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington
x
Vt. lawmakers at an impasse over how to pay for $150M child care bill
x
Vermont fishing do’s and don’ts
File photo
Vt. lawmakers at an impasse over how to pay for $150M child care bill