Rep. Balint focuses on youth mental health in social media bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Becca Balint helped introduce the Protecting Young Minds Online Act in her latest move focussing on kids and mental health as a new representative.

The bill would require the Center for Mental Health Services to come up with a strategy to address the effects of new technologies, like social media, on children’s mental health.

Balint said she’s deeply concerned about the negative role social media is playing, citing suicide as the second leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24.

