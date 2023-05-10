Scott signs bills protecting abortions, gender-affirming care in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed two bills that protect abortions and gender-affirming care in the state.

It comes as several states across the nation are banning gender-affirming care and placing limits on abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade.

House bill H.89 protects doctors in the state from being forced to cooperate with out-of-state investigators if a patient seeks care in Vermont.

A companion bill in the Senate, S.37, offers doctors protections for providing reproductive care in the state and prevents medical malpractice insurance companies from raising rates and protects doctors’ medical licenses.

“We reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement.

Scott signs bills protecting abortions, gender-affirming care in Vermont
