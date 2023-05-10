Sen. Welch tries to increase rural heat pump use

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Heat pumps are in the hot seat with some in Vermont pushing for them to be installed in Vermont homes as a more environmentally-friendly way to heat.

Now, Senator Peter Welch is getting in on the action. He and other lawmakers introduced the Heat Pump Energy Assistance and Training or HEAT Act.

It would create a USDA program that helps put heat pumps in rural communities across the country.

Welch says this will help save money on utility bills, fight climate change and help rural businesses and farms.

