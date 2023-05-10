Some Vt. towns trying to track short-term rentals

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont continues to be a major tourist destination, short-term rentals continue to pop up in towns all over the state. Those are vacation properties rented out for less than 30 days in a row.

According to the Vermont Short-Term Rental Alliance, there are at least 17 towns at different stages of implementing a short-term rental ordinance.

Rutland town is in the process of drafting an ordinance that would keep track of short-term rentals in the area. The goal gather information and balance rentals with the character of neighborhoods.

In Rutland, town officials say they were surprised to find at least 30 residential short-term rental properties in town lines.

“We want them to be able to make money on this. But we want to balance that with the character, the traditional character of these neighborhoods so that there’s not impacts to water and sewer. Parking isn’t being limited. There’s not nighttime parties,” said Barbara Noyes with the town of Rutland.

A proposed ordinance would keep track of the rentals and ensure they’re safe, inspected, pay necessary taxes, and registered.

“This could be a health and safety issue. We haven’t had it yet. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future when first responders and the fire department are responding to this particular building. And they have no idea how many people are in there, and they don’t know what they’re facing,” said Bill Sweet with the Town of Rutland.

Per the draft, rental owners would pay an application and bedroom fee. It would require the property owner to designate an on-call person in town no more than 30 minutes away if they live out of state. There isn’t a cap on rentals allowed in town.

“This is a very good time for a city like Rutand to be designing and implementing this type of program. One of the things that I think is really important for a municipality that’s looking to regulate short-term rentals is to begin slow and simple,” said Julie Marks with Vermont Short Term Rental Alliance

Julie Marks is the executive director of the Vermont Short-Term rental alliance. She said the proposed draft is a good start.

“It does focus on registration without imposing restrictions or outright bans, and that’s going to be key for compliance. And, you know, community support,” said Marks.

Although she said one area she would be concerned about is a requirement for a state fire inspection for units with six or more people. She said she’d want to know more about whether owners think that’s feasible and if the fire department would agree that it is feasible.

Short-term rentals are part of a conversation bigger than Rutland town. Marks says many communities are looking for a model short-term ordinance to replicate.

“I wouldn’t say that we have enough experience in the short-term rental regulation to know which of the 17-plus short-term rental ordinances we’re starting to see implemented across the state, are going to actually be effective, and not have those unintended consequences that are more detrimental for the community,” said Marks.

She said a statewide rental registry bill wasn’t taken up this legislative session, but notes it’s still on the proposed agenda to commission a study that would study the potential process of a statewide rental registry.

The town of Rutland is hosting a feedback meeting for folks and rental owners in town tomorrow night with the input guiding the process. They say the goal is to have the ordinance in effect by the next ski season.

