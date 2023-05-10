Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are...
The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.(Starbucks Corporation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.
To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks Corporation)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car could be seen floating down the Winooski River in Burlington Wednesday morning.
Car floats down Winooski River in Burlington
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Tyrin Smith
Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting
A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
State prosecutors have declined to charge a former middle school teacher who was accused of...
State declines to prosecute former Vt. teacher in lewd conduct case

Latest News

File photo
A fire shuttered their Burlington apartment building. Where to next?
SDF
A fire shuttered their Burlington apartment building. Where to next?
This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
SDF
Fire destroys Swanton woodshed near barn full of cows
SDF
Essex Jct. to begin phase 2 of 'Crescent Connector' project