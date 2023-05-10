Vermont officials offer warning to crypto investors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are once again warning Vermonters to think twice before investing in cryptocurrency. Reporter Kiana Burks spoke to one investor on what it’s like dealing with what the state calls a “risky” industry.

“When you’re in it, you’re in it. Looking at it every day coming home from work, and that’s the first thing I do,” said Brian Rose, a Vermont investor who says crypto has changed his life. It’s been worth it. I’ve been able to teach my daughter how to trade and she’s seven years old. She draws me Bitcoin charts.”

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money not regulated by banks or the government. It’s value is based on supply and demand.

“It’s a very volatile asset and they can go up and down at the whims of somebody on Twitter or social media. It doesn’t have a base revenue or income, it doesn’t have an underlying asset, doesn’t have an underlying business model,” said Vt. Treasurer Mike Piecak.

Rose and other investors say this decentralized nature leads to the potential for high rewards. “I preach the gospel of Bitcoin a little bit. Bitcoin was invented to help the common person. It’s gonna have its ups and downs -- so does every asset, every commodity -- nothing is a straight line,” Rose said.

But despite the possibility for big gains, with little federal regulation, Pieciak says it’s important for people to think twice before investing in the trendy, high-risk industry. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of cryptocurrency transactions that are happening in Vermont. Three years ago, the number was just over 20,000 transactions. Two years ago, that number jumped to over 200,000 transactions. Last year was over a million transactions,” he said.

“It’s an animal that’s been unleashed. It’s not going to go back into a cage,” Rose said.

State officials also say the environmental toll of creating new units of cryptocurrency -- done through a process called mining -- is also concerning. To mine crypto, computers solve mathematical equations that verify transactions in the currency. If done correctly, miners are issued a Bitcoin. “One analysis said that mining one bitcoin would be the equivalent of a Vermont household’s six-week energy consumption,” Pieciak said.

But investors say rather than warning against getting into crypto, the state should shift its perspective and start working towards finding renewable sources for crypto mining.

In the meantime, Pieciak says investors should make sure whatever they’re investing in is registered with the state of Vermont in order to avoid scams or theft.

