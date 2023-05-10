Vt. student band gets nod in International Songwriting Competition

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A student band from the Northeast Kingdom has won an international songwriting competition.

The Kingdom All Star Band won the “People’s Voice” category of the International Songwriting Competition.

Their winning song, “Willoughby Nights” was named a top 13 finalist back in March in the Nashville-based competition. It was written by band-member Jasmine Bogie as an ode to Lake Willoughby.

