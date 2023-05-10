BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of nice weather continues through the end of the week with mostly dry and warm weather ahead. With clear skies through early Thursday morning, temperatures won’t be quite as cold as in past night. Temperatures will start Thursday in the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be warming up once again on Thursday with plenty of sunshine to start. A weak weather system will bring a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm, mainly in southern Vermont during the early to mid afternoon time period. Most spots will be partly to mostly sunny through the day with highs heading into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will see a chance of a few showers in our northern areas during the morning areas. Any wet weather will be limited in duration and intensity. Skies are looking mainly partly sunny through the afternoon hours with a nice end to the work week and high temperatures reaching back into the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will be a little cooler for Mother’s Day weekend, but still pleasant. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday and slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a chance of showers again early next week. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures through the middle of the week will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.