BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far this week, we have started the day chilly & frosty, but then warmed up nicely with lots of sunshine. Well, ditto that for today, except we will end up being around 10 degrees warmer than it was on Tuesday. Also, the wind won’t be nearly as gusty as it has been so far this week.

It will be even warmer on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. However, a fast-moving disturbance could bring a quick shower or thunderstorm in our southern counties, mid-to-late afternoon.

Another weak disturbance on Friday could scatter a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. But most areas will stay dry with more sunshine and warm temperatures.

The weekend is looking good, just a bit cooler, especially on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

The stretch of nice weather will continue into next week - just a small chance for a few showers on Monday.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of all this fine, mid-May weather! -Gary

