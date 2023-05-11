2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital
Authorities say one of two golden retriever mix dogs found in Franklin Tuesday was wounded by a...
Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bitten by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’

Latest News

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
A customer holds the door for a family arriving at Leavitt's Country Bakery, Thursday, April...
NH doughnut painting dispute to be decided by judge
File - John Lavoiel takes a puff of a marijuana joint in front of the NH Statehouse in 2010 on...
NH Senate to vote again on marijuana legalization
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures