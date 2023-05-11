5 adults plead not guilty in Alburgh school basketball brawl

Five adults charged in a brawl at a Vermont middle school basketball game pleaded not guilty in...
Five adults charged in a brawl at a Vermont middle school basketball game pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. - File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Five adults charged in a brawl at a Vermont middle school basketball game pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Alburgh residents Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux and Jason O’Leary, and St. Albans residents Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu are all facing charges.

Jacqueline Giroux and O’Leary appeared in court. Jacques Giroux, Carbone and Kieu waived their right to appear in court.

They’re charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct for the January brawl between fans at the Alburgh and St. Albans basketball game.

Authorities say one of those fans, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, suffered a cardiac event while driving home that night. But there’s no evidence of a crime related to his death.

The Grand Isle state’s attorney agreed to move the cases to diversion. He says those accused have accepted responsibility and will now work to repair any harm done to the community. Once complete, the charges will likely be dismissed.

Related Stories:

Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

Alburgh man involved in basketball brawl died of ‘acute cardiac event’

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

Police investigate fatal melee at middle school basketball game

Officials confront scourge of racist behavior at Vt. high school sports events

Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation

Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field

Student fans tossed following JV basketball game over alleged racist comments

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital
Authorities say one of two golden retriever mix dogs found in Franklin Tuesday was wounded by a...
Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting
Burlington police are investigating a reported shooting at City Hall Park.
2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home

Latest News

Vermont lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act. - File...
Vermont House overrides governor’s veto of Affordable Heat Act
Anna Moriah Wilson
Cycling event Saturday to honor Moriah Wilson
A customer holds the door for a family arriving at Leavitt's Country Bakery, Thursday, April...
NH doughnut painting dispute to be decided by judge
File - John Lavoiel takes a puff of a marijuana joint in front of the NH Statehouse in 2010 on...
NH Senate to vote again on marijuana legalization