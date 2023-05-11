5 adults plead not guilty in Alburgh school basketball brawl

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Five adults charged in a brawl at a Vermont middle school basketball game pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Alburgh residents Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux and Jason O’Leary, and St. Albans residents Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu are all facing charges.

Jacqueline Giroux and O’Leary appeared in court. Jacques Giroux, Carbone and Kieu waived their right to appear in court.

They’re charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct for the January brawl between fans at the Alburgh and St. Albans basketball game.

Authorities say one of those fans, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, suffered a cardiac event while driving home that night. But there’s no evidence of a crime related to his death.

The Grand Isle state’s attorney agreed to move the cases to diversion. He says those accused have accepted responsibility and will now work to repair any harm done to the community. Once complete, the charges will likely be dismissed.

