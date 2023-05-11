Beekmantown Central School Superintendent retires, amid investigation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Beekmantown Central School Superintendent has retired, amid a probe into his behavior at a high school game.

Superintendent Daniel Mannix sent a letter to families Wednesday announcing his retirement, after nearly a decade.

Mannix says he’s proud to have served the community and thanks them for their support.

Earlier this year, Mannix received backlash after he was accused of being a disrespectful spectator at a basketball game outside the district.

At the time administrators told Channel 3 News he’d stay on leave for two to four weeks while they investigated the incident.

