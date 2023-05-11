Beekmantown Central School Superintendent retires, amid investigation

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Beekmantown Central School Superintendent has retired, amid a probe into his behavior at a high school game.

Superintendent Daniel Mannix sent a letter to families Wednesday announcing his retirement, after nearly a decade.

Mannix says he’s proud to have served the community and thanks them for their support.

Earlier this year, Mannix received backlash after he was accused of being a disrespectful spectator at a basketball game outside the district.

At the time administrators told Channel 3 News he’d stay on leave for two to four weeks while they investigated the incident.

Related Story:

Beekmantown superintendent placed on leave pending investigation

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Tyrin Smith
Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting
A fatal crash closed part of Route 105 in Enosburgh for hours on Monday.
Enosburgh man killed in crash that closed road for hours
State prosecutors have declined to charge a former middle school teacher who was accused of...
State declines to prosecute former Vt. teacher in lewd conduct case

Latest News

Morristown Town Office
Morristown to decide on new budget after failed Town Meeting Day vote
Beekmantown Elementary School
Beekmantown Central School Superintendent retires, amid investigation
Morristown
Morristown voters set to vote on town budget
Franklin County Sheriff
Special committee formed to investigate impeaching two Franklin County officials