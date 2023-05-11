Corporate Cup 5K celebrates 40 years

File photo
File photo
By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Runners and walkers are toeing the line in Montpelier Thursday evening for the 40th Annual Corporate Cup Challenge & State Agency 5K Race.

Over 2,000 in-person runners and walkers will gather in front of the Statehouse for the race at 6 p.m.

The event began in 1980 as a 10K with teams from different state agencies competing for bragging rights and to promote fitness. Today the 5K is also open to teams from other businesses and nonprofits. Officials say it has in recent years attracted upwards of 4,000 participants, making it one of the largest running events in the state.

Reporter Rachel Mann will have more from the starting line coming up on the Channel 3 News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital
Authorities say one of two golden retriever mix dogs found in Franklin Tuesday was wounded by a...
Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting
Burlington police are investigating a reported shooting at City Hall Park.
2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home

Latest News

There are multiple job fairs scheduled in Vermont over the next month. - File photo
Summer job fairs return across Vermont
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for a one-time top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo...
Supreme Court sides with ex-Cuomo aide, others convicted of corruption related to ‘Buffalo Billion’
Vermont lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act. - File...
Vermont House overrides governor’s veto of Affordable Heat Act
Burlington police are investigating a reported shooting at City Hall Park.
2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park