Corporate Cup 5K celebrates 40 years

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Runners and walkers are toeing the line in Montpelier Thursday evening for the 40th Annual Corporate Cup Challenge & State Agency 5K Race.

Over 2,000 in-person runners and walkers will gather in front of the Statehouse for the race at 6 p.m.

The event began in 1980 as a 10K with teams from different state agencies competing for bragging rights and to promote fitness. Today the 5K is also open to teams from other businesses and nonprofits. Officials say it has in recent years attracted upwards of 4,000 participants, making it one of the largest running events in the state.

