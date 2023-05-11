Cycling event Saturday to honor Moriah Wilson

Anna Moriah Wilson
Anna Moriah Wilson(Courtesy Photo)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A memorial fundraiser takes place this weekend to remember Moriah Wilson, the Vermont pro-cyclist murdered in Texas a year ago.

Wilson, a graduate of Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College, was in Austin for a cycling event last May when the 25-year-old was found shot to death.

Kaitlin Armstrong, who was later captured in Costa Rica, still awaits trial for her murder.

This weekend’s Ride for Mo takes place in East Burke. All proceeds benefit Kingdom Kids, a local nonprofit dedicated to the betterment of the children of the Northeast Kingdom.

