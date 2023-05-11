International effort combats sea lamprey in Lake Champlain

QUEBEC, Ca. (WCAX) - Sea lamprey is an invasive species that has Vermont and Canada collaborating to protect Lake Champlain.

Lamprey are a jawless, parasitic fish that sucks on other fish. A control program began in 1990 to reduce the number of fish killed by the sea lamprey.

Thursday morning the U.S. and Canadian leaders are meeting in Quebec to talk about the international cooperation to manage the pest.

The goal is to talk about what s going well and what’s next. Demonstrations will also be done on how the sea lamprey barrier works mechanically.

The event will be held at the Town Hall, 900 Rue Principale Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Québec, J0J 1M0, Canada.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.