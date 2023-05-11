International effort combats sea lamprey in Lake Champlain

The sea lamprey is an invasive species that has Vermont and Canada collaborating to protect Lake Champlain.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEBEC, Ca. (WCAX) - Sea lamprey is an invasive species that has Vermont and Canada collaborating to protect Lake Champlain.

Lamprey are a jawless, parasitic fish that sucks on other fish. A control program began in 1990 to reduce the number of fish killed by the sea lamprey.

Thursday morning the U.S. and Canadian leaders are meeting in Quebec to talk about the international cooperation to manage the pest.

The goal is to talk about what s going well and what’s next. Demonstrations will also be done on how the sea lamprey barrier works mechanically.

The event will be held at the Town Hall, 900 Rue Principale Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Québec, J0J 1M0, Canada.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital
Authorities say one of two golden retriever mix dogs found in Franklin Tuesday was wounded by a...
Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bitten by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’

Latest News

Vermont officials are once again warning Vermonters to think twice before investing in...
Vermont officials offer warning to crypto investors
Burlington police are at City Hall Park Thursday morning for a reported shooting.
Police investigate reported shooting at City Hall Park
Sea lamprey is an invasive species that has Vermont and Canada collaborating to protect Lake...
International effort combats sea lamprey in Lake Champlain
Fire and EMS response has changed over the years with a record number of calls for help but...
Sounding the Alarm: More calls, fewer responders
Congresswoman Becca Balint is joining the fight to eliminate invasive species.
New bill combats invasive species in local forests