Morristown to decide on new budget after failed Town Meeting Day vote

Morristown will be making another go at passing its budget next month. Rachel Mann compares the original and new version, as voters shot down the first draft.
By Rachel Mann
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown will be making another go at passing its budget next month. Residents voted down the last one proposed on Town Meeting Day, saying it was too big.

The one Morristown voters shot down in march would’ve come with a 25% increase in spending. The biggest cost there was salaries and benefits for town employees. While those items didn’t change in this currently proposed budget, other significant cuts were made.

“It’s about $900,000 less than we had originally budgeted,” said Morristown Selectboard Vice Chair Don McDowell. He says, most of those cuts were from the Morristown Highway Departments operating costs. “Paving was cut,” he said. “Sand, salt, was cut...”

They also put off purchasing a new pickup truck and payments on two dump trucks are now in a different fiscal year because of the delay in passing a budget.

New Selectboard Member Chris Palermo says they essentially started with a clean slate to meet people’s needs. Palermo and McDowell say, with a few outliers, most feedback has been positive.

“It was a clear directive. Anything above 10% was going to be unacceptable,” Palermo said, explaining this budget increase comes to 12.6%. “But when we factor in the growth of our Grand List, which was significant this year, we were able to bring this down to a 9.7% percent increase.”

Around the time voters decide on the budget, Town Administrator Eric Dodge will be stepping down. Dodge faced a fair amount of scrutiny for salary increases in the original budget. However, the Selectboard is standing by them again this time around, citing cost of living.

Dodge tells Channel 3 his reasons for stepping down are personal. “I am going to miss this job, incredibly so, it was a difficult decision for me. I love these people I work with,” he said. “They are fantastic professionals”

McDowell and Palermo spoke highly of Dodge, saying it’ll be hard to replace his institutional knowledge. They say the search for his replacement is still in the early stages.

With Dodge’s position becoming vacant, three recently elected Selectboard members, and a growing population, it’s clear Morristown is going through a transitional phase.

“We just have so much opportunity. It’s a great place to live,” Dodge said. “I would say the future is quite bright here.”

This budget will be before voters on June 6th.

