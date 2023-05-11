New bill combats invasive species in local forests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Becca Balint is joining the fight to eliminate invasive species. Balint introduced the Invasive Species Prevention and Forest Restoration Act.

The bill would expand access to the USDA’s emergency funding to fight the threat of non-native species in forests. This bill is a companion bill to the Senate legislation introduced by Senator Peter Welch.

Balint says Vermonters are concerned about protecting the health of natural resources and ecosystems.

