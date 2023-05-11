New Shelburne Museum building to highlight Native American art

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum is adding its first new building in a decade.

The $12.6 million Perry Center for Native American Art will be the 40th building on the museum’s campus. It will house a collection of art gifted to the museum by the Perrys.

The collection represents art from nearly 80 tribes, which the museum says means they need to incorporate many voices into discussions about how the artwork is presented.

“All of the different materials have separate needs and the different tribes and bands and people have different perspectives on how to look after and interpret their heritage, their history. So what we want to do is really dial in the conversation to the needs of specific items in the collection and cultures from which it comes,” said Tom Denenberg, the executive director of the Shelburne Museum.

They’re still working on an exact location for the new building but it will likely be on the south side of their campus.

The building is set to break ground in the fall of 2024 and open to the public in the spring of 2026.

