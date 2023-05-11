Police investigate reported shooting at City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are at City Hall Park Thursday morning for a reported shooting.

We don’t have much information at this time, but we do know several police cars and an ambulance showed up in that area around 2 a.m.

Police officers at the scene told us it was a “shooting,” but that they couldn’t tell us more. We’ve reached out to the police department for more information.

Nearly two weeks ago Aquill Nickson was shot two minutes away from City Hall Park inside an apartment on Main Street.

Burlington police arrested 19-year-old Tyrin Smith in connection with that shooting, but are still looking for his brother, 22-year-old Fortune Smith.

We’ll have live updates from City Hall Park starting at 5:30 on Channel 3 This Morning.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.