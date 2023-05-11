Rabies bait drop begins in Chittenden County

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A spring rabies campaign gets underway Thursday in Chittenden County.

Vermont health officials say 28 animals tested positive for rabies in Chittenden County Since march of 2022 including 19 raccoons, seven skunks, and two bats.

As a result, wildlife officials are initiating a special bait drop to address the uptick. Residents may see low-flying helicopters dropping almost 38,000 packets across the county through May 19.

The bait packs are not poisonous or harmful to people and pets but use gloves if you have to move them.

